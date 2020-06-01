Maren Morris Reveals She's Donated to George Floyd's Family, 'Several Organizations'

On Sunday, Maren Morris shared a photo of George Floyd on her Instagram page, accompanying the photo with a caption calling for justice for his death. "I’m so sorry, George," she wrote. "The fact that your final moments were filmed is heartbreaking but I just imagine if a civilian hadn’t had a camera on you, what would have transpired? You will not have died in vain. #justiceforgeorgefloyd."

Among the many comments from fans praising Morris for speaking out, one that received a reply from the singer asked her whether she had done more than just share a photo. "Huge fan, and love the sentiment, but I pray you (and all other celebrities and artists) feel compelled to do more than post a trendy photo and garner a ton of likes," the fan wrote. "Donate to the family so they can have adequate legal representation for their day in court. Donate to the countless other families victimized by racist police officers. Lobby for legislation that effects change and no longer allows this evil to take place. But by God please do more than just post a photo." Morris replied, "have donated to several organizations, including his family, but you are absolutely right. A photo is not enough."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on May 31, 2020 at 8:21am PDT

Morris' post also received support from several of her country music colleagues including Little Big Town, who commented with a red heart emoji, and Morris' The Highwomen bandmate Brandi Carlile, who wrote, "Thank you for posting this maren. You’re always on the right side of history and willing to examine your [heart]." On May 27, Morris had shared another photo of Floyd on Twitter that included what Floyd was saying as a police offer knelt on his neck before he died. "Watching someone die on a twitter feed is extremely traumatizing, but nothing compared to what happened to this man and his family," Morris wrote. "This has to end."

She also re-shared several posts from protests as well as a photo of the lyrics to her song "Dear Hate," which she originally released in 2017 as a response to the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas. "You were there in the garden, like a snake in the grass / I see you in the morning staring through the looking glass," the lyrics read. "You whisper down through history and echo through these halls / But I hate to tell you, love's gonna conquer all."