Maren Morris Reveals Baby’s Gender Alongside Pregnancy Reveal

Country singer Maren Morris may have spent the past year thinking pink with her album GIRL, but her world is quickly turning blue. On Tuesday, Morris announced that she and her husband Ryan Hurd are expecting their first child together, also revealing the gender of their little one on the way to be a baby boy!

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris announced the news on Instagram. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The announcement was made alongside the first photo of her growing baby bump as the singer, 29, sat next to her husband, who could be seen resting his forehead against hers.

Announcing the news on his own account, Hurd joked that, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…”

Speaking to PEOPLE just after the announcement, a source revealed that the couple, who began dating 2015 and got engaged in the summer of 2017, are excitedly preparing for their little one.

According to the source, Morris and Hurd “are really really excited to celebrate with a babymoon at the beginning of next year once her tour schedule calms down” and are currently “buying lots of baby clothes.”

News of the singer’s pregnancy comes just months after Morris told the outlet that she and her husband had discussed starting a family together.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” she said. “I love his family, and he loves my family, so we’ve definitely had those conversations, and they’ve been really fun and exciting.”

After meeting in 2013 in Nashville when they wrote a song for Tim McGraw, Morris and Hurd sparked a friendship that turned into something more romantic. They went public with their relationship in 2016 and, in July of 2017, Hurd dropped to one knee and popped the question. They tied the knot in March of 2018, exchanging “sentimental AF” vows. Morris and Hurd just recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

On Twitter, Hurd revealed that their little one is set to arrive in March.