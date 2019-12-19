Maren Morris Reflects on End of ‘Weird, Wonderful Months’ in 2019

2019 is a year Maren Morris will likely never forget. It was the year she saw unprecedented success in country music, with her GIRL album, which won a CMA Award for Album of the Year, headlined her mostly sold-out Girl: The World Tour, became pregnant with her first child, and mourned the death of her friend, songwriter and producer Busbee.

Morris, who has been mostly silent on social media the last few weeks, spoke out about the end of the year, and what she is looking forward to in 2020.

“Thank you for being so sweet & patient with me these last couple weird/wonderful few months,” Morris tweeted. “2019 has been full of loss but also so much gain. Excited to start writing again, meet this beautiful boy + also bring some really special shows into the fold. Seeing 2020 finally.”

Morris received the piano that belonged to Busbee, who passed away from terminal brain cancer in September.

“I was given Busbee’s piano the day before we won album of the year for GIRL,” Morris shared on social media. “The one we recorded ’80s Mercedes’ and ‘Gold Love’ on. I play a few crappy chords but I hear him in every one.”

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, announced in October that they were expecting their first child, a boy.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris posted along with her first maternity photo. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris is already working on the follow-up to GIRL, which she says will likely be influenced by her new baby boy.

“I would assume that when I go into the writing room the next time, I’ll be writing what’s on my heart,” said Morris. “This little guy might be a big source of inspiration … I had to write the day that I found out I was pregnant, and I will say, I was writing with the Love Junkies. They were the first people I told after I told Ryan, and they were just so excited. They’re all mothers. And so we wrote a little song like to kind of commemorate the news. It might end up on the new record. Who knows?”

