Maren Morris Reacts to ‘GIRL’ Video Topping a Million Views

Maren Morris is enjoying unprecedented success with her latest single, “GIRL,” from her upcoming sophomore album. Not only is the song already in the Top 20 – and climbing – but the inspiring video has already garnered more than one million views, one week after its release.

have NEVER had a video of mine do that in just over a week. thank you for watching GIRL + being touched by its message, y’all. going into Grammy week with my 🖤 so full. 😭😭😭 //t.co/0Zfs7PovcH — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2019

“have NEVER had a video of mine do that in just over a week,” Morris gushed on social media. “thank you for watching GIRL + being touched by its message, y’all. going into Grammy week with my [heart emoji] so full.”

Morris admitted that at least one part of the video for “GIRL” caused her actual anxiety, but she was also incredibly proud of the video, and the message it shared.

“I feel like this video really emotionally represents those people that have felt disenfranchised,” Morris told Nylon. “I hope that, when everyone sees it, they feel something and hit replay and watch it several times. Maybe it makes them look at the people around them differently and know that everyone’s fighting an internal battle of their own.”

Morris is nominated for an astonishing five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her collaboration with Zedd and Grey on “The Middle,” as well as Best Country Song for “Dear Hate,” her collaboration with Vince Gill.

“[I] had a really amazing year paired with ‘The Middle,’” Morris acknowledged. “I went on tour with Niall Horan, and the crowds in South America were singing ‘The Middle’ back so loud, and that’s when I got it: That song had officially gone around the world, and a song of my own had never quite had that extent of a reach.”

“I’m sure Zedd would say the same thing,” she continued. “We’re an unlikely pair, but because it fit the song so well, it was a great marriage of genres. The Grammys are known for these unlikely Grammy moment collaborations, so to have a song that really represented what the Grammys are about is really full circle.”

Morris will likely have an even better 2019. The 28-year-old will kick off her Girl: The World Tour on March 9 in Chicago, Illinois, with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn serving as her opening acts. Find dates at MarenMorris.com.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty imags/Chris Polk/ACMA2017