Maren Morris Pregnant With First Child, Reveals Baby Bump Photo With Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are expanding their family by one. The country music superstar revealed Tuesday she and Hurd are expecting their first child together in a new Instagram post. The announcement also revealed their future baby’s gender, which Morris took as an ironic reference to the era surrounding her latest album.

The singer announced the joyous news sharing her first baby bump photo, featuring her posing with Hurd as she wore only a silk cloth that covered her body, but left the bump out. Morris and Hurd began dating 2015 and got engaged in the summer of 2017. The pair married in Nashville on March 24, 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” Morris wrote in the caption of the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

Some of the singer’s fans and friends took to the comments section to send their best wishes after hearing the happy news.

“OMG OMG OMG CONGRATS,” one user commented.

“Aww how SWEET! congratulations!!” Another fan commented.

“CONGRATS MAMA! We love you SO MUCH” her fan club wrote in the comments,

Hurd also shared his own baby bump photo alongside his wife on Instagram, celebrating the news.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…,” he wrote in the caption of the black-and-white photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

Morris previously spoke out about her desire to have a child in an interview January. She told PEOPLE at the time she would love to bring a child into the world, but said at the time it might not be soon.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” she told the outlet. “I love his family, and he loves my family, so we’ve definitely had those conversations, and they’ve been really fun and exciting.”

The comments came after the couple dealt with pregnancy rumors after she posted a photo with her husband with the caption “Gonna have your babies.”

“I had had a couple of drinks at the hotel bar, and I was trying to be funny, like, ‘I’m gonna have your babies,’” Morris said at the time. “Everyone immediately was like, ‘Is this your pregnancy announcement?’ I was like, ‘Oh s—, I really didn’t think this one through.’”

Congratulations to the new parents-to-be!