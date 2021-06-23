✖

Miley Cyrus celebrated Pride Month with a concert in Nashville, Tennessee that featured a number of celebrity guests, including country star Maren Morris. The show, titled Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, was filmed as a Pride Month celebration and is set to arrive on Peacock on Friday, and a sneak peek shows Cyrus and Morris performing ABBA's classic hit "Dancing Queen" on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in front of an audience of vaccinated fans.

Cyrus shared the clip on her own social media channels, writing, "SLAY QUEEN!" For the performance, the 28-year-old wore a pink off the shoulder feathered dress while Morris was in a '70s-inspired ensemble of a pink jacket and pink patterned leggings with a green top. On Twitter, Morris joked, "I’m not sure we wore enough pink." Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You was filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on June 8 and will premiere on Peacock on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Other guests include Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Orville Peck. Cyrus also performed a number of solo hits including "Party in the U.S.A." and "The Climb" as well as a medley of Madonna hits "Music," "Express Yourself" and "Like a Prayer."

"This feels like a peaceful protest," Cyrus captioned a clip of herself performing her song "We Can't Stop." "There are laws endangering the lgbtq+ community all around the country and even here in my home state - We can’t stop and we won’t stop doing everything in our power to create the changes we want to see not just here but AROUND THE WORLD! You’ve gotta start somewhere! So I’ve begun in Nashville, TN @theryman for my #mileypridespecial coming to @peacocktv June 25th!"

"Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You, for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership," Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCU Television and Streaming, said in a statement, via Billboard. "The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel." You can sign up for Peacock to watch the special here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.