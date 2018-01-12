Maren Morris Scores First No. 1 With ‘I Could Use a Love Song’

Maren Morris has topped the country charts as a solo act for the first time with her single, “I Could Use a Love Song,” earning the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase country chart during the week of Jan. 12.

The accomplishment is a major one for Morris, whose first two singles, “My Church” and “’80s Mercedes,” both cracked the Top 10. All three songs come from her debut album, 2016’s Hero.

Morris shared the news on Twitter Friday, writing that the honor has her “proud to be a woman.”

43 weeks. Proud to be a woman today. 🎤💨To my amazing Columbia promo team, to country radio, to the fans, thank you for making “I Could Use A Love Song” my first number one. pic.twitter.com/NvQAYgCTBZ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 12, 2018

“43 weeks. Proud to be a woman today,” she wrote. “To my amazing Columbia promo team, to country radio, to the fans, thank you for making “I Could Use A Love Song” my first number one.”

The singer previously topped the charts with her assist to Thomas Rhett on “Craving You,” but she recently told Taste of Country that it would be nice to earn her own slot at the top.

“When I moved to Nashville I wanted to be a songwriter, so I think the thing I was chasing was a No. 1,” she said. “It would be cool to ring the bell just once.”

While the 27-year-old noted that a number one would be nice, the success of her previous songs shouldn’t be understated.

“I think for me it was kinda of re-prioritizing, going ‘OK, ‘My Church’ and ’80s Mercedes’ did not go No. 1, they went Top 10, but look at the power that they’ve had … they’ve given me a career,” she said.

Morris has since received congratulations from fellow musicians including Brothers Osborne and her fiancé, Ryan Hurd, who wrote that he feels “blessed to be with someone who both loves and inspires me every day.”

Huge congrats to @MarenMorris for earning her first number 1 today. She’s worked her ass off and deserves every damn bit of it. Soak it up Mare!! 💥 https://t.co/KUjOkxjOXJ — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) January 12, 2018

