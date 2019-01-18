Maren Morris’ Husband, Ryan Hurd, Reacts to New Single, ‘GIRL’

Maren Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, is speaking out about his wife’s new single, “GIRL.” Hurd shared his thoughts in a touching post on social media.

So proud of this girl. And Girl. Everyone asked if she was making a pop record, and she went and made something uniquely Maren. And even after hearing it a hundred times in our kitchen, it still is so right. Huge smiles for you, Girl. pic.twitter.com/ucqOGH0fOa — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) January 16, 2019

“So proud of this girl,” Hurd wrote. “And Girl. Everyone asked if she was making a pop record, and she went and made something uniquely Maren. And even after hearing it a hundred times in our kitchen, it still is so right. Huge smiles for you, Girl.”

Morris released the song, which she wrote with Greg Kurstin and Sarah Aarons, when she was trying to convey her feelings in a letter to a close friend.

“The day that we wrote ‘GIRL,’ I was starting to write this letter to her,” Morris recalled. “Why are we competing against one another? Is it ourselves? Is it this industry? Is it the world?”

“I don’t think I am writing this to her,” Morris continued. “I am writing this to myself.”

It’s fitting that Hurd praised “GIRL,” which is the debut single from her upcoming, still-untitled third studio album, since Morris previously revealed that much of the record was about Hurd.

“I’ve been in this amazing relationship and I got married in the time that I’ve written and started recording this album,” Morris told Country Living. “The new record, it has a lot of love in it, I don’t shy away from topics [like love], so I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Morris was also thrilled with the end result, which she shared on Facebook shortly after the song was released.

“‘GIRL’ is officially out,”Morris wrote in an emotional post. “I’m sobbing all the happy tears. This song pulled something out of my soul the day Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin and I wrote it and I couldn’t shake it. I hope it brings some comfort and peace to your inner critic. Love yourselves and love each other.”

Morris will kick off her Girl: The World Tour on March 9, with fellow female artists Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn serving as her opening acts. Find dates at her official website.

