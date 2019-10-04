Maren Morris and Hozier Team up For New Version of ‘The Bones’

Maren Morris’ second single from GIRL, “The Bones,” is already in the Top 15, and still climbing. Now, the Texas native has dropped a new version of the tune, this time with pop singer Hozier. Morris was inspired to team up with the Irish star after hearing one of his own hits.

“When I first heard ‘Like Real People Do’ I think I could actually hear my heart breaking and then immediately felt songwriter envy that I didn’t write it first,” Morris said in a statement. “Hozier’s soul and vulnerability is so arresting and fit so well with the foundational theme of my song ‘The Bones.’ I feel so grateful to have him on it.”

“Something of love’s enduring nature really comes through on ‘The Bones,’” added Hozier. “It’s a gorgeous song. I was delighted to be asked to sing with the Maren Morris on this track – she is such a wonderful artist.”

Morris wrote “The Bones” with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, and was inspired by her relationship with her own husband, Ryan Hurd.

“It was a day when I was writing in Nashville, and Laura brought the title, ‘The Bones,’” Morris said while sharing the story behind the song. “She’s always so good at bringing stuff like that to the table, and it’s always like a weird title. That’s why she and I get along so well is, I’m willing to get weird. But she also knows how to make it so sentimental and real life. We just started talking about how gracious we were with our relationships at the time. I was really feeling so solidified in my relationship with my then-fiancé and now husband, she was so feeling so amazing with her marriage and her children. Jimmy just found out that his wife was pregnant.

“It was just like we all were super solid with our partners, and so writing this song about the bones of a house – even if a hurricane comes, a storm, the wolves come, the structure of the house is still standing,” she continued. “The foundation is still there, so you can rip it down to the studs and the foundation of this relationship isn’t going anywhere.”

Morris is spending the next week out on the road with Miranda Lambert, serving as Lambert’s opening act on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. She will then resume her own Girl: The World Tour, which wraps up on Nov. 23. Find dates at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer