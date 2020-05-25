Maren Morris Celebrates 2 Months With Baby Hayes in New Photo

✖

Maren Morris welcomed son Hayes in March, and the proud mom celebrated two months with her baby boy on Sunday with a sweet new photo of her son. The "My Church" singer shared a snap of Hayes cuddled up under a blanket and reclining on a stack of pillows, looking at something off-camera. The infant was wearing a striped onesie and had a tuft of brown hair sticking up as he offered a tiny smile. "Happy 2 months to my sweet boy," Morris wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on May 23, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT

Morris shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, and she also gave fans a look at the trio's Sunday plans on her Instagram Story. "Boat Day," she captioned a photo of a smiling Hurd sitting on a boat on a lake and holding his son, who was wearing a shark-printed hat and an infant-sized life jacket and appeared to either be sleeping or yawning. "Hayes' excitement is so infectious, it's insane," Morris joked, zooming in on Hayes' face in subsequent posts.

(Photo: Instagram / Maren Morris)

Morris gave birth via an emergency C-section after 30 hours of labor, and Hurd recently told PEOPLE that his wife is still recovering. "We try to make sure she's off her feet as much as I can. She's not very patient, so...," he said with a laugh. The "Every Other Memory" singer added that adjusting to life as a dad has been pretty seamless and that he's essentially the same person as before, just with a child. "The whole first month has sort of been making sure that her relationship with this kid is rock solid and making sure that he's supported," Hurd shared. "I change a lot of diapers, and I keep my hands constantly busy cleaning or making bottles and stuff like that. It's mostly just made me hyper-aware of my responsibility to the two of them. But I don't feel like a different human. I still talk to my friends every day and have all my hobbies and still love my work. There's just another part of the equation now."

"I feel like the same dude: I just have to wake up a lot more! It's been fun. It makes me feel more responsible to Maren, if that makes sense," he added. "We're really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."