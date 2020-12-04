Maddie & Tae shared some Christmas spirit with their fans on Thursday, premiering the music video for their new song "We Need Christmas." The clip features duo members Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr dressed in green and red gowns, respectively, performing in a stately home decorated for the season.

The song was written by Font and Kerr with AJ Pruis and Matthew West and is an uplifting wish for the holiday season to bring people together. "We need Christmas now more than ever / Bring us together / We need Christmas come on December / Help us remember," the chorus reads. "The joy, the peace and the hope that love can bring / And the bells hear 'em ring / Let all the angels sing / Oh we need Christmas."

We Need Christmas is the title track of Maddie & Tae's recently-released EP, which is their first multi-song holiday project. "It's very nostalgic, and I think with this year, for me personally, Christmas music is just like a constant," Font told PopCulture.com of her love for holiday songs. "That does not ever change. That is what it is, and it's so traditional and classic, and I think just a little bit of that normal kind of consistent thing is so nice, especially this year."

The EP contains four holiday standards and two original songs — along with "We Need Christmas," Maddie & Tae shared the original "Merry Married Christmas," which they wrote with Kerr's husband, songwriter Josh Kerr.

"It was fun to write that with my hubby," Kerr said. "This is our first Christmas that we will be married, and we're just excited to just spend it together and start those traditions that will carry on when we have kids in the future. And working with him is a dream. Ever since I met him my creativity has skyrocketed, because he brings out the best in me. I love it."

We Need Christmas also includes the classic standards "This Christmas," "Holly Jolly Christmas," "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," and Font and Kerr shared that they wanted to bring their unique harmonies and sound to some of their favorite holiday songs.

"Of course we wanted to keep the integrity of the original stuff, but we did want to spice it up a little bit," Kerr said. "It's very, very harmony driven, which I think makes Christmas music awesome. And so we did lots of fun harmony things, and then we kind of messed with the arrangements of just the classic songs and just tried to do something a little different."