Maddie & Tae Go Behind the Scenes With ‘Friends Don’t’ Video

Maddie & Tae haven’t released the video for their latest single, “Friends Don’t,” but they’re still giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming clip. The duo, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, reveal the shoot took 14 hours, starting at three in the afternoon, and not wrapping up until five the next morning.

“It’s very different from all the other music videos we’ve done,” Dye tells Entertainment Tonight. “Both have different storylines, but in the same setting, so the music video will kinda follow Maddie’s story and my story and, yeah, the conclusion. You’ll just have to wait and see.”

“We both have a love interest,” adds Marlow, who had to feign romantic interest with an actor for the video. “Tae, she is actually a really, really good actress … I don’t enjoy it, but we needed to do it for this song and the video we had to be the main characters for it to make sense.”

“Friends Don’t” is the debut single from Maddie & Tae‘s upcoming new album, their first on Mercury Nashville.

“‘Friends Don’t’ is a story about my younger sister,” Marlow tells PopCulture.com. “She called me one day, and was telling me about this situation with a guy that she was interested in, but wasn’t really sure if it was just friends. They were all kind of in the same friend group. She was telling me a couple things, and I was like, ‘That’s not just friends. That’s not a friend thing. He’s making a move here.’

“We went into a writing session one day, and I was telling them about the situation, and we landed on the title, ‘Friends Don’t,’” she continues. “I think we finished the song in an hour and a half. Maybe even shorter. It was so quick.”

Marlow might have had a hand in writing “Friends Don’t,” but her own romantic life is much more stable. The 23-year-old is engaged to Jonah Font, who she began dating in high school.

“I’m super excited,” Marlow gushes. “Tae’s been helping me. We’re about to go dress shopping together, because that’s my girl. She’s going to tell me if it looks good or if it looks funky. I’m so excited. I’m on cloud nine. We’re getting new music. I’m engaged.”

No word yet when the full album will be available. “Friends Don’t” is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Tran