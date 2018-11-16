Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Rickey Medlocke Ready to Meet Fans on Southern Rock Cruise

Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the upcoming Southern Rock Cruise, departing on Jan. 6 out of Tampa, Florida., and heading to Mexico’s Cozumel and Progreso, for a week of fun in the sun and non-stop music, with more than 24 musical acts taking the stage.

For band member Rickey Medlocke, the cruise is a way for the iconic group to stay connected with their fans, as well as perform some of their biggest hits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s kind of cool that we’re able to come in and give all our energy into one show, make an appearance on the boat and do one show and kind of relax after that,” Metlocke told PopCulture.com. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good time.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd will also offer an opportunity for passengers to meet them, which for Metlocke is one of the best parts of the trip.

“We took pictures on the last one with I forget how many hundreds of people,” he revealed. “They get a full-scale, I forget how they do it, but they get a chance to meet us and say hi, and talk for a few minutes, and the whole bit. We’re not exactly shut off from them.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has spent the last several years performing on music cruises, where they sing as well – and as hard – as if they were performing in a packed-out arena.

“I remember four of those cruises that we did, I totally lost my voice from talking and from being out on the open ocean,” Metlocke recalled with a laugh. “I did, I totally lost my voice on four of them.”

This year, the iconic band will be joined by artists and groups like Jonell Moser, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Kentucky Headhunters, Blackstone Cherry, Molly Hatchet, and many more.

“It’s a southern rock cruise, which leads you to bands that have already had success in southern rock, or bands that are having success now, or maybe bands that are up and coming to have success. It’s great to be in that kind of company. We enjoy it. We are able to say hello to old friends and new friends. It’s a great gathering.

“I think that people on those cruise ships, they’re able to get out and gather and make new friends,” he added. “It’s almost like a family gathering, except it’s a boat full of family.”

PopCulture.com is giving passengers an EXCLUSIVE discount off the price of the cruise! Simply visit SouthernRockCruise.com, click on the “Book Now” button, and enter the promo code PopCo, for an exclusive discount.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Denise Truscello