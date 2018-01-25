Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd will hit the road one last time, on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, saying goodbye to fans that have supported the band for more than four decades.

“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans,” Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, says in a statement. “I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many,”

“We’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans,” lead vocalist, Johnny Van Zant adds. “It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit alive.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd released more than 60 albums throughout their illustrious career, and had numerous hit singles, including “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Saturday Night Special” and more.

Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., the Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, .38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot, and more, will each join Lynyrd Skynyrd on certain shows.

Dates for the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour are listed below. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com.

Street Survivors Farewell Tour Dates:

Friday, May 4 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

Saturday, May 5 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida

Friday, May 11 – Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, May 12 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman, Houston, Texas

Friday, May 18 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Arizona

Saturday, May 19 – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

Friday, May 25 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

Saturday, May 26 – Glen Helen Amphitheater, San Bernadino, California

Friday, June 22 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

Saturday, June 23 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, New York

Friday, June 29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, North Carolina

Saturday, June 30 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

Friday, July 6 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Saturday, July 7 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

Friday, July 13 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, New York

Saturday, July 14 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

Friday, July 20 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts*

Saturday, July 21 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Friday, July 27 – Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, Ohio

Saturday, July 28 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois

Saturday, August 4 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

Friday, August 10 – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, Michigan+

Saturday, August 11 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Friday, August 17 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Saturday, August 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Missouri

Friday, August 24 – Lakeview Amphitheatre, Syracuse, New York

Saturday, August 25 – KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 31 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

Saturday, September 1 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia

*on sale at 11:00am local time

+on sale Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 am local time

Photo Credit: EB Media