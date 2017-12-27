Luke Combs Plans to Do ‘Tourist Thing’ While Performing Overseas

Luke Combs has a busy 2018 planned. The singer will resume his Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour (which sold out its first leg), and will also travel overseas for a series of shows, including heading Down Under.

“I’ve never really done the overseas thing,” Combs tells Billboard. “We’re going to be doing some dates in Australia. We’re doing C2C in London and Glasgow and in Dublin, which is going to be awesome. I’m excited to see what the fans are like over there. I’m going to do the tourist thing!”

Before Combs gets busy in the New Year, the “When It Rains It Pours” singer is enjoying some well-deserved time off with his family and friends, especially since he spent much of this year on the road.

“Seeing the family and relaxing, and seeing all my friends and family that I haven’t caught up with over the past year,” Combs shares of his end of year plans. “There’s been a lot of things can fall by the wayside when you’re doing this as a career. I’m just excited to go see some old friends and family.”

Other artists at C2C include Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion and Midland. Combs will resume his Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour on Feb. 1 in Toledo, Ohio. A list of all of Combs’ upcoming shows is available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/lukecombsmusic