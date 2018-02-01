Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and More to Appear at Faster Horses Festival

As the new year begins, country music fans have begun making their summer plans, with more and more artists are announcing tours and festivals that will keep cities all over the United States enjoying live country music for months.

The latest of these festivals to be announced is Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, which boasts superstar headliners Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and others.

Taking place from July 20-22, the festival will also see performances by artists including Brantley Gilbert, Cam, Billy Currington, Tyler Farr, Chris Janson, Walker Hayes, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Ashley McBryde, Parmalee, RaeLynn, Morgan Wallen and more.

The three-day camping festival will be celebrating its sixth year with this year’s lineup, with Brooks & Dunn make their debut at the event due to fan demand

Fans arrive at the Michigan International Speedway each year for a self-described “three-day hillbilly sleepover,” which includes activities like a “Campsite Contest”, “Faster Humans Fun Run” and more. Vendors will also be present, and more details will be released soon regarding what fans can expect.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Feb. 9 at 10 am E.T., and fans who previously attended can renew their campsite beginning Jan. 29. Attendees looking for a new campsite and alumni can begin purchasing on Feb. 7.

