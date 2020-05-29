Luke Combs Holding out Hope for 2020 Wedding

Luke Combs and fiancée Nicole Hocking have been planning for a 2020 wedding, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans may ultimately end up changing. "We obviously hope that that happens," Combs told Elaina Smith on Nights With Elaina this week. "Obviously, things are day to day, and that decision ultimately is not really up to us."

"I guess it depends on regulations and the way all this stuff shakes out. So I don't know. We'll see," he continued. "Obviously, we would both love to [have the wedding] and hope that that happens sooner rather than later. But also, we want to be safe for our grandparents and different folks like that. There's not much we can do about it, but plan ahead." Many couples who were scheduled to marry during the pandemic have already moved their weddings while some opted to alter their plans to allow the event to continue as expected. Still, Combs thinks he and Hocking will be in the former category if necessary. "We definitely considered [a very small wedding], but my fiancée has put so much planning into this thing," he said. "I think we're pretty set on what we're gonna do and whenever that is, I guess we'll find out soon enough."

(Photo: Getty / Mike Coppola)

The couple has not shared the date of their planned nuptials, but Combs did offer a few details during a recent interview with ET Canada. "Things are still on track as of right now," he said. "That's all I know as far as that stuff goes, we're still planning on doing it, we're still picking out napkins and stuff like that, so all that stuff is all systems go as of right now."

As far as his role in the preparations, the "Does to Me" singer shared that he's focused on a few essential specifics. "I'm like the booze guy, for sure," he said. "Probably gonna dabble in some playlists, you know, I'm sure that will probably happen. I'm just a good time engineer on this thing. Good time engineer, that's the official title I would give myself. Not heavy lifting. She's doing all the heavy lifting." When asked whether he would get involved with the seating arrangements, Combs played coy. "Maybe there is, maybe there isn't formal seating," he said. "Who knows? There's no way to know, you know? Maybe it's just kind of a come as you are kind of thing. There's no way of telling."