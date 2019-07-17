Luke Combs Reveals the Hardest Part of His Sudden Fame in Country Music

Luke Combs has had a career most artists only dream about. Five consecutive No. 1 singles, all from his freshman This One’s for You album, not to mention awards, and numerous sold-out shows. Combs is grateful that he, and his music, has been so well-received, but he admits it comes with a price.

“The hardest part has definitely been getting used to the fame part of it. It has been really interesting for me” Combs recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media, prior to his recent Grand Ole Opry induction. “I was already like, I didn’t love to go out to the bars or I didn’t love to do this or that. I loved writing songs and I loved playing the songs for people who love to hear it.

“I think at the end of the day, that’s what this is all about, getting to know, as a member of the Opry family,” he added. “I have the opportunity to continue to sharing our songs with people for the rest of my life. I think that is a really awesome thing, a really important thing for me.”

Combs might have a lot of adjusting to do with his sudden fame, but he certainly isn’t complaining. The 29-year-old still can’t believe that everything he hoped for – and then some – is already coming true.

“I think the best part is being able to realize a lot of dreams that I had when I first moved to Nashville, about five years ago now, has been the coolest part,” Combs said. “You know, get in a plane, we play Bridgestone with [Jason] Aldean and now we got two shows coming up this December and playing my first amphitheater, first arena, and doing my first headline tour, and just being able to experience all those things with my family, and my fiancée, and my team, who I’m very, very close with. I think sharing those moments with people are the things that really resonate with me.

“It’s not me being in that moment or me being the person that’s onstage,” he continued. “It’s getting to have my grandmother there for those experiences, or getting to have my management team there and my friends there, or people that I went to college with. Getting to do all those things with those people has been the best part of it for me, because if I didn’t have anyone to share these moments with, they wouldn’t be nearly as special as they are to me now.”

Combs was inducted on Tuesday, July 16, by Vince Gill and Joe Diffie.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring