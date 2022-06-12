Darius Rucker Just Raised an Incredible Sum for St. Jude

✖

Darius Rucker has raised more than $3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital after pledging his support 15 years ago. Rucker's 13th annual "Darius & Friends" concert raised a record-setting $516,000 on June 6, bringing together a sold-out crowd at Nashville, Tenessee's Ryman Auditorium, and millions watching at home, according to an official press release.

The three-time Grammy winner recalled his initial visit to St. Jude in 2008, saying, "I'm talking to one administrator and she said, 'when you bring your kid to St. Jude, we fly you in, we put you up, we feed you and we never send you a bill.' I started talking to people there and it's true. That day I said, I want to do something to help. I'm doing this for St. Jude – thank you guys for coming out!"

That event has now become an annual tradition. As the unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest each summer, the benefit concert is known for its impressive line-up, and this year was "ladies' night." Rucker and his friends Sheryl Crow, Lindsay Ell, Sara Evans, Caylee Hammack, and Rachel Wammack performed 30 hit songs and beloved covers.

This year's show sold out quickly, attracting fans who gave generously to the cause. In addition to an online auction that raised more than $103,000, several in-house auctions were held before the event, at which audience members bid thousands for signed guitars, meet-and-greets, and even a seat upgrade.

Following the live auction and donation round, which raised $103,341, the concert featured a performance by Addie, a St. Jude cancer survivor diagnosed with leukemia at 15 years old and has been in remission for five years. She received a standing ovation for her rendition of "Never Be Enough" from The Greatest Showman.

(Photo: Tony Vasquez)

"Darius & Friends" has welcomed many noteworthy guest performers throughout its decade-plus history, including Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, John Daly, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers, and Tommy Thayer of KISS.

Rucker has a long history of philanthropy, including co-chairing the capital campaign that raised $150 million to construct MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston. The country singer has also championed over 200 charitable causes through his Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, including supporting public education programs and junior golf. In addition, he serves as National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.