Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published to YouTube.

"That was awesome!" the American Idol judge told Darci just before giving her the chance to climb up onstage for "Down to One." Darci — who wore a homemade T-shirt reading "Country Girl, Shake It For Me" — then adorably sang along into the microphone with Bryan, who gave her a kiss on the cheek when they were finished. "Y'all give it up for Darci!" Bryan shouted into the microphone at the end of her performance.

The concert at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristol, Virginia, was a special show for Bryan, who celebrated his 45th birthday that day. His family helped him ring in the day on the road, with his wife Caroline documenting the day on Instagram. She started things off with the Bryan family's birthday tradition in which Bryan hilariously danced around his tour bus to an energetic birthday song. Bryan and Caroline's sons, Bo and Tate, and their nephew, Til, joined in on the fun.

"Family tradition birthday song….happy 45th Love Bug!" Caroline captioned the clip. "You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back!"

Bryan will interrupt his Proud to Be Right Here Tour this week to play at the CMA Summer Jam, a two-night event taking place Wednesday and Thursday featuring performances from county music's biggest stars. Country music fans were surprised to hear of the last-minute extravaganza after CMA Fest was canceled for the second year in a row in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan will perform Wednesday night, as will Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam. Thursday's lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett. The entire event will be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special that will air later this summer on ABC.