Luke Bryan’s ‘Most People Are Good’ Becomes His 20th No. 1 Single

Luke Bryan is back on top! The singer notched his 20th chart-topping single with “Most People Are Good,” the second single from his 2017 What Makes You Country album.

The song, which says, “I believe most people are good / And most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood / I believe most Friday nights look better under neon or stadium lights / I believe you love who you love / Ain’t nothing you should ever be ashamed of / I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks / I believe most people are good,” resonated with Bryan the first time he heard it.

“I think that ‘Most People Are Good’ might be one of the best songs I’ve ever recorded,” Bryan says in a statement of the tune, written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear. “I think it’s a song that truly helps people believe in people again. We seem to get reminded every day of all the negativity of what humans are, and truly it’s only .001 percent of people causing all the negativity. I truly believe that.

“This song preaches the innocence of children, the beauty of mothers, the beauty of relationships, the beauty of what life truly could be and should be and really is,” he continued. “I think that most people lay their heads down at night and try to be better and try to be good to other people. And this song captures those emotions perfectly.”

“Most People Are Good” became a mantra for Bryan to live by, and encourage others to do the same.

“I’m going to open the door for anybody and so many other people believe that way,” said Bryan. “I’m going to say ‘hey’ to a stranger. I’m going to help somebody out in need, and that’s what this song really, really preaches.”

Bryan will have plenty of chances to perform “Most People Are Good” this year on his What Makes You Country Tour, which includes his first-ever run of stadium dates.

“My excitement to play these iconic sports stadiums is truly uncontainable,” Bryan said. “Playing my music live is the reason I do what I do and the energy of the fans is what pushes me year after year to deliver a bigger and better experience.”

Bryan, who is also serving as a judge on Season 16 of American Idol, is nominated for an ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year. The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Download “Most People Are Good” on iTunes, and find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LukeBryan