Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa With Jason Aldean Is Sold Out

Sad news for Luke Bryan fans who still hoped to get tickets to his upcoming Crash My Playa in January. The event, which will include Jason Aldean for the first time ever, is officially sold out.

“We are truly happy with how this event has grown and how the fans are eager to come back year after year,” Bryan said in a statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Crash My Playa will take place Jan. 22 to 25, in the Riviera Cancun region of the Caribbean. The upcoming event will mark Bryan’s sixth consecutive year to invite country music fans to the islands for a few days.

“I’m so appreciative that the fans have shown up and supported this destination concert weekend,” Bryan said about Crash My Playa. “To have one of my best friends Jason join us this year means it’s about to be epic!”

Bryan invited Aldean to join him in previous years, but was turned down each time, although the “Knockin’ Boots” singer acknowledges Aldean had a couple very good excuses.

“Crash My Playa is the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done in my career,” Bryan said. “To get to go mid to late January down in Mexico, get a good suntan on and go sing your music and just have a big onstage party. The past couple of years, I have called my buddy Jason Aldean, and I think he’s been having children. He’s been doing stuff like that, and finally he’s got a window where he’s gonna make it this year, and I’m excited to hang with him down at the beach.”

Aldean is currently scheduled to headline one of the three nights at Crash My Playa, although Bryan hints they might both take the stage all three nights.

“The beauty of having Jason is the night he’s on stage, I can crash the stage and vice versa,” Bryan said. “He and I can play some old songs he and I used to play when we were on tour together. So, it’ll be real, real organic and authentic up there. It’s just gonna be fun hanging with Jason in Mexico, and I’m so glad he signed on to be a part of it.”

Dustin Lynch is scheduled to return, for the sixth year in a row. More artists are expected to be announced shortly. Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows by visiting LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Frazer Harrison