Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Says Her ‘World Just Ended’ in Humorous Parenting Post

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, is mourning the growing up of the couple’s oldest son, Bo, sharing a hilarious post on the one thing the pre-teen now refuses to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Jun 20, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

“My world just ended a little bit,” Caroline began in the video she shared on Instagram. “My 11-year-old just said he did not want to hold hands with me in public. Why?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cause I’m getting too old,” Bo said with a laugh.

“You’re never too old to hold your mama’s hand!” Caroline said, adding a dramatic fake cry at the end.

This isn’t the first time Caroline has lamented about her parenting woes on social media. Earlier this month, the 39-year-old spoke out after she had trouble rounding everyone up for a photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Jun 16, 2019 at 7:38pm PDT

“Trying to get a Father’s Day picture…we love you and are blessed to have you,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a video of an unsuccessful photo shoot attempt. “[Luke Bryan] best Dad/Uncle ever to grace this Earth.”

The Bryans are also parents to 8-year-old Tate, and are raising their nephew Til as well. With Caroline’s husband on the road so much, as well as serving as a judge on American Idol, Caroline acknowledges life isn’t always easy.

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s— and I go sit in the shower and cry,” Bryan admitted on the Get Real podcast. “Everybody’s human. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and kids everywhere and how to make everybody happy. It’s hard to be alone a lot.”

In addition to losing Bryan’s sister and brother-in-law, as well as her own niece, Brett, Caroline endured even more loss, when she suffered a devastating miscarriage after the birth of Bo.

“Luke didn’t really know how to comfort me because he didn’t get it,” Caroline recounted. “As girls, when you go through it and you lose it, there is a loss and it sucks and it hurts. It’s awful physically. Guys, I don’t think they know because they haven’t felt it or seen it. For girls, it’s a true loss and for guys, I don’t know if it’s a true loss.”

Bryan is continuing his Sunset Repeat Tour with a show Friday night (June 21), at Gillette Stadium. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond