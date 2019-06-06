Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Vents in New Message: ‘I’m Tired and My Feet Hurt’

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline Bryan has had enough. The country star’s wife took to social media earlier this week to share a meme about how there should be an oil called “Leave Me The Hell Alone.”

“Someone needs to create a new essential oil called ‘Leave Me The Hell Alone,’” the meme reads. “I’d rub that s— ALL OVER ME.”

Caroline added in the caption, “I’m tired and my feet hurt.”

“And my grumpy turkey, Big Al, keeps attacking me,” Caroline added in another comment.

Most fans understood where Caroline, 39, was coming from. Comedian Whitney Cummings even joked, “Or you could wear Drakkar Noir it has the same effect.”

“I’ll take 200 bottles, please,” one fan wrote.

“I need a 55 gallon drum,” another wrote.

“I thought this was hilarious. Need this now that the kids are out of preschool and home ALL SUMMER,” another fan wrote.

Caroline is often hilarious on her Instagram page, once even slamming her husband for paying more attention to their chocolate lab Choc than her.

“He hugs Choc with more emotion than me…I usually get a slap on the a—,” Caroline complained, adding the hashtag “a man and his dog.”

Caroline and Bryan walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet Wednesday night. Unfortunately, Bryan lost both awards he was nominated for, which included Male Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. He was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Country Music Awards, an award he won in 2012 and 2014.

Bryan and Caroline have been married since 2006. They have two sons, Thomas Boyer and Tatum Christopher. The couple also raises Bryan’s late sister’s children Til, Kris and Jordan.

The couple met at Georgia Southern University and dated for a year and a half before they split. They reunited a few years later when Bryan was playing in Macon, Georgia.

“I was a drug rep in Macon, [Georgia], but I was in Statesboro for work, and my brother said, ‘Guess who is playing in town?’ I saw Luke playing, and something was different,” Caroline explained on the Get Real podcast. “We made eye contact and we locked eyes. I was in my work clothes, not going-out clothes. I felt like a grandma. Then he took a break, and I thought he was trying to avoid me. So I left. He called my brother’s house at 3:00 a.m., and I answered.”

She continued, “He was like, ‘Where did you go?’ I said, ‘I thought you didn’t want to see me.’ Anyway, we’ve been together ever since. He and I would’ve never ever, ever lasted if we didn’t have a break. We appreciate each other.”

