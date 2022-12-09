Luke Bryan Praised After Roadside Rescue of Single Mom With Blown Tire

Luke Bryan is a true good samaritan. The country star recently pulled over to rescue a single mom and her young kids stranded on the freeway. On Dec. 4, Cortney Potts was traveling down a Tennessee road when the unexpected happened. "I was just driving to my parent's house, and my tire blew out," Potts, a mother of two, told WKRN. "I was scared to keep going, so I just had to stop because I didn't want to mess my wheel up." After pulling off the road, she waited for help. Fortunately, someone witnessed what happened to her car. Moments later, a man in a pickup truck parked on the side of the road. He got out of the vehicle and ran towards Potts. "He was like, 'hey, I almost hit you! This is a really bad road, we've got to get out of this curve," 'Potts said. "I knew his voice, and I was like, 'okay, this is happening!'"

He was none other than Luke Bryan, one of the biggest names in country music. "I'm not one of those to be like 'oh my god it's Luke Bryan!' I was just trying to be cool, and I didn't want to make him feel awkward," she said. Bryan was on his way to go hunting with his kids. Potts' son was fast asleep in the backseat, and she held her daughter as the country music star got to work, according to WKRN. The jack with her car was bending, so he had to use his to do the job. The American Idol judge was on his way to go hunting with his kids. Potts' son was fast asleep, and she had her daughter with her as the singer started working on the tire, reports WKRN. The jack that came with Potts' car was bent, so Bryan had to use his. "He didn't act like a celebrity, not even a little bit. He just looked like anybody else that would have pulled over," Potts said.

@courtneypotts I feel like i did a disservice to Maury county for not sharing this clip of @lukebryan 😂 sorry for my annoying voice it was surreal #lukebryan ♬ original sound – Courtney Potts

After thirty minutes, he was done. Before departing, she snapped a picture with him. "I would just tell him thank you so much for stopping, he didn't have to do that," Potts said. "Him being from the South, he knows people would have stopped, but he chose to stop even when he was busy, and I am just so grateful to them." Potts shared the story on her Instagram and TikTok, which has gone viral, capturing the attention of people all over the country. Over three million people have watched her chance meeting with Bryan on TikTok. "There's people that I haven't talked to in years that have shared it," she said. "For that to go viral, I was just blown away, and it's one of those things where you go, 'what just happened?'"