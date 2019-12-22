Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Gets Trolled in Series of ’12 Days of Prankmas’ Gags

Caroline Bryan, wife of country music star Luke Bryan, is usually the one doing the pranks during her “12 Days of Prankmas” posts. But on Saturday, she was the one getting pranked as her family and friends got their revenge on Day 9. Her friends came up with several hilarious payback pranks to get back at the prankster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 21, 2019 at 9:27am PST

“Day 9…The Payback!” Bryan wrote in the caption. “They got me a few times!!!”

Bryan included several clips of pranks, starting with a video of a friend surprising her in a Grinch costume. In another clip, a friend shocks her by blowing an air horn while she is trying to hold a conversation. Later, a friend caused Bryan to scream in terror after he popped out of a box as she was getting out of her car. However, the one clip fans really loved showed Bryan walking into a dangling snake and throwing her water bottle.

“Snake one where you throw the water bottle, I literally pissed myself,” one fan wrote.

“Love it!!!!!” another follower wrote. “Karma at its finest!”

“That grinch is terrifying!” another noted.

“Ok these are my favorites so far,” another wrote.

Bryan started her “12 Days of Prankmas” posts earlier this month as a unique way to count down to Christmas. Almost everyone in her family has been a victim of these pranks, including Luke. On Day 7, she pranked him by covering a bar of soap with nail polish to torture him in the shower. Even though she did the same prank last year, the 2019 iteration was hilarious.

“So many people have told me that the soap prank last year was their favorite,” Bryan wrote. “So I did it again and had some friends get their husbands! Poor Luke was quick to catch on! Anyone who wants to try it…all you do is get a fresh bar of soap and coat it with clear nail polish. It won’t lather!”

Bryan’s Day 8 prank involved the couple’s sons, Thomas, 11, and Tatum, 9. She had them walk around while smoking fake cigarettes, freaking out some of her other family members.

While Bryan is busy putting together the rest of her pranks for “Prankmas,” Luke is preparing to judge another season of American Idol with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The panel of music superstars will be judging a third season of the show for ABC, beginning Feb. 16.

Luke’s most recent album is 2017’s What Makes You Country and released the singles “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight” in 2019. He is now working on his seventh album.

“I’m always working on an album, and I’ve written a lot for this album,” Luke said in October. “I’ve written more than I have on the past couple of albums. Now that doesn’t mean, I don’t know if that’ll equate to me having more songs on the album, but do I think the format of me doing a 15, 16 song album is potentially over with? Maybe, but we do have things lined up where I have quite a few songs recorded.”

