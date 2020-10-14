✖

Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire, recently rang in her 73rd birthday, and while she thought she'd be spending the day at home in Mexico Beach, Florida, she got a surprise when her family showed up for a surprise. In videos posted on social media, Bryan, his wife Caroline and their two sons, Bo and Tate, were in the car together discussing the surprise they were about to pull off, which Caroline documented on her Instagram page.

"So we're riding around the block to surprise momma for her 73rd birthday," Bryan said in a video a few slides into a carousel Caroline posted celebrating LeClaire. "She has no clue that we're here in town, she's gonna die," Caroline said as her husband added, "She is going to flip out. It's going to be awesome." "Any words, Bo?" Caroline asked her son, to which he replied in the negative as Tate put in, "Happy Birthday!"

The previous video captured the aftermath of the family's surprise, LeClaire hugging Tate as Bryan asked, "We gotcha, didn't we?"

The slideshow began with a video of LeClaire getting another surprise as she sat at her kitchen counter, her son creeping up behind her before pressing his mom's ribs and making a loud noise, causing LeClaire to jump up from her seat. "Happy birthday to this psychopath. We love you [LeClaire]," Caroline captioned her post. "Thank you for loving my crazy a— too. you keep us entertained every single day!!!! Happy birthday MIL!!!"

LeClaire also documented the group's recent trip on her own Instagram page, posting a photo of Bryan smoking a cigar while riding on an electric scooter with a basket attached to the front. "Appears Luke had a ball on my fun birthday I ever had. We had a blast," she wrote, while Caroline commented, "Oh dear Lord..."

Bryan also left several messages on the photo and declared that "it's official. Hollywood hasn't changed me. [...] Bad part is I spilled my drink in that basket. I'd like to announce my campaign for chairman of fun for Mexico beach Florida."

The Bryan family's trip to Florida came after they stopped in Georgia to visit their nephew, Til, who recently began his first semester at the University of Georgia.