Luke Bryan Reveals What Lionel Richie’s House Looks Like

Luke Bryan can certainly afford to live in a big mansion, but apparently it’s nothing like the house of fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie. Bryan recently visited Richie’s home, and admits he was blown away by the opulence.

“Katy invites herself and me to have dinner at his house,” Bryan recently shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I didn’t say anything. Katy [Perry] was like, ‘Lionel, can we come over next Sunday?’ and I’m like, ‘God, I hope he says yes.’ He said yes, and I’m like, ‘He said yes!’ So we get there and – you know, I’m kind of proud of my house. I’ve done pretty well. I’ve never seen anything like this house.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Every ceiling in his house is different,” reveals Bryan. “We have one thematic ceiling. I have one that’s got some oak on it, big oak beams. Lionel, the bathrooms have different ceilings. It’s amazing. It’s like a museum.”

Richie apparently is good at dinner conversations as well. The “Most People Are Good” singer says the 68-year-old has plenty of entertaining stories.

“Lionel Richie is the king of throwback stories,” Bryan notes. “He’s like, ‘So me and Prince and Michael [Jackson], we were at Studio 54 …” and we’re like, “Wait. Do you realize what you just said?”

Bryan, Richie and Perry each perform different styles of music, but they have one thing in common: they’ve each had a part in sending several contestants home on Idol.

“They are ripping my concert tickets online,” Bryan said of fan reactions to some of his decisions. “They hate it, but that’s what is terrible about this show, because we have to eliminate people. I guess I thought we magically got to one, and I didn’t have anything to do with it.”

All three judges have been confirmed to return to American Idol next year, marking a new chapter for the Georgia native.

“I don’t know if I have ever had guaranteed employment for another year this far out,” Bryan quips. “I know I have a gig next year. It’s pretty special. I’m not used to the sensation.”

In between the end of Season 16 of American Idol and Season 17, Bryan will continue his What Makes You Country Tour, which includes several sports stadiums all over the country.

“First country concert ever at Dodger Stadium,” says Bryan. “To be able to sit at home, you’re scrolling through and watching some sports, to tell your boys, ‘Hey, your dad, he’s playing in that stadium.’ They’re like, ‘Whatever Dad.’”

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming concerts on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/americanidol