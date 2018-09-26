Luke Bryan Reveals His Proudest Accomplishment So Far

Luke Bryan might have sold millions of albums, sold-out large concert venues, and earned dozens of awards, but those aren’t the things he is proudest of. The 42-year-old says the thing he is most proud of is how well his sons, 3-year-old Bo, and 8-year-old Tate, along with his nephew, 16-year-old Til, are turning out.

“How [they’ve carved a] path toward being gentlemen and gentlemanly boys,” Bryan boasted, according to PEOPLE. “And they’re just so different. They come home and sit down they do their homework and I’m like, ‘I didn’t do that when I was a kid.’”

The “Sunrise Sunburn Sunset” singer has tried to show his boys all the different aspects of his life and career, and it seems to be working.

“They’re just well-rounded kids — learning farm life and how to live on a farm and do outdoor things,” Bryan continued, “but they’ve also come with me and been on set of American Idol and to these big cities and watched me do Dodgers Stadium and [have seen] the whole world and have a nice perception of it.”

Bryan is happy to encourage his children to pursue music if they choose to, but right now he says it’s too early to tell.

“I place it around them when we’re in the car, driving down the road. I try to mess with them. I want them to sing with me,” he said. “Every now and again, I can really get them to commit to singing.”

“Every now and then, I’ll hear one of them in my writing room, just tinkering around on the piano,” he added. “But if they come to me and go, ‘Daddy, I’m ready for drum lessons,’ then I’ll know how to facilitate all that.”

One thing is certain: the three boys in his house all have access to musical instruments if they want them.

“The most important part about children and music is just having an instrument around them,” Bryan said. “My kids are so blessed to have instruments in the house that they can run by and play on a little bit. So many kids out there don’t have that option.Music does give me so much purpose, to hopefully be a better person, and to be a role model and inspirational for people out there. It’s always been that way.”

Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour on Sept. 27. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill