Luke Bryan Relaunches Two Lane Lager and Introduces New Line of Hard Seltzers

After temporarily halting production of his Two Lane American Golden Lager last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, Luke Bryan's beer has started flowing again, along with a new product. Two Lane Lager is now back on shelves in Southern states including Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, with distribution to expand in the coming years.

"Y’all, the wait is finally over," Bryan shared on Instagram. "@twolanebrewing beer and hard seltzer is back on shelves across the southeast and I couldn’t be prouder." "Yea. Get some down here," joked his mom, LeClaire, "My friends want to know when coming."

Following the original launch of Two Lane Lager in early 2020, the country star has again teamed with Constellation Brands to launch Two Lane Hard Seltzer, a new Southern-inspired hard seltzer. The seltzer was first introduced in Georgia and will now be available in other areas. Two Lane Hard Seltzer comes in four flavors, Cherry Limeade, Peach Tea, Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon Punch, that "offer a literal taste of Luke’s home."

"It’s no secret that I love a good time, and I’m also deeply connected to my roots. Two Lane has found the perfect balance, combining my celebratory approach to life and my connection to home," Bryan shared in a statement. "I’m very excited that Two Lane is back on shelves, and I can’t wait for people to get their first sips of Two Lane Hard Seltzer. It’s a great complement to the lager, and I hope y’all love it as much as I do."

Two Lane is named for the familiar roads that lead you home, and every can of the brand's lager and seltzer is brewed in Daleville, Virgina, with water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains. PEOPLE reported in September that the temporary production shutdown was due to staffing and production adjustments necessitated by the pandemic.

"We know you love Two Lane Lager (almost as much as we love making it), which is why I'm so sorry to say we had to pause production due to COVID-19," Bryan wrote in a message to fans at the time. "This was a difficult decision, but don't worry, we'll be back in March, bigger and better than ever. Love y'all and appreciate your continued support."