Luke Bryan Is Positive He Will Have a White Christmas This Year

Luke Bryan is absolutely positive he will have a white Christmas this year. The singer is taking his family somewhere where snow is a necessity – skiing!

“This year, we’re excited,” Bryan told his record label. “We are insuring ourselves of a white Christmas. We’re going snow skiing on Christmas. So, snowmen, chestnuts roasting by an open fire, the whole Jack Frost thing, snow skiing, chapped skin, busted lips…”

Bryan will undoubtedly spoil his son, nephew and nieces over the holidays, perhaps thanks in part to a childhood memory he has of receiving an extravagant gift when he was younger.

“My favorite Christmas gift is definitely my first Honda 50 motorcycle that I got back in 1984,” Bryan recounted. “It was just an amazing gift to have under the tree, and I never will forget seeing that as I walked out.”

Still, nothing will top what his wife, Caroline Bryan, got for him one year, which was the most thoughtful gift he has ever received –– a pick-up truck belonging to his late brother.

“By far the best Christmas present I have ever gotten and will ever get was when my wife Caroline went and found my brother’s old pickup truck from 1996,” Bryan said. “They found the VIN number. It was down in Louisiana and it was still on the road. And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville and Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it, and let’s just say that yes, the tears were flowing, and it will never be topped. I don’t know how you’ll ever top it.

“What an amazing moment for me and my family,” he continued. “It was pretty special. And that truck is where we do our turkey hunting; it’s the turkey hunting truck. So, all my turkey hunting gear stays in there, and when the boys see me pull up in my brother’s truck, they know we’re fixing to go turkey hunting.”

Before the Bryans hit the slopes, they have their traditional Christmas Eve dinner: chili dogs!

“We have a pajama night and we do chili dogs on Christmas Eve, and we’ve always done that,” Bryan said. “My mother comes up and we go shop. She makes me go shop with her so we have to pick out all the right stuff. We have to get the proper buns, the proper wieners. It’s very important. All beef wieners for the chili dog cooking. It’s a ritual.

“So, we’re eating chili dogs in pajamas,” he added. “It’s special anytime you can come up with fun traditions and hold true to them, so cooking chili dogs in a onesie is pretty special.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson