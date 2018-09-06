Luke Bryan Gets Nostalgic With ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ Single

Luke Bryan is getting nostalgic with his current single, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” The song, written by Ryan Hurd, Zach Crowell and Chase McGill, is from his recent What Makes You Country album – and is poised to be his next No. 1 hit.

“This song has been a special song, because it tells a love story that so many of us have been in – that summer love story,” Bryan says. “Who hasn’t had all those emotions where they fall in love in the summer? They just wake up, you soak up the sun all day, you go to the lake and then you watch the sun go down and then you party into the wee hours of the night. This song captures that moment of youth and young love.”

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” is one of just a handful that Bryan didn’t write for his latest record, but knew right away he wanted to include it on his project.

“It was a really special song from the first time I heard it to me to be able to record it and then now, for it to be a really, really big song for me and going up the charts and watching the fans sing, ‘Sunrise, Sunburn…’” Bryan notes. “I mean, it’s so much fun watching the fans react as it becomes a bigger hit.”

If “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” hits the top of the charts, Bryan could top his own musical idols, Brooks & Dunn, in the amount of No. 1 hits – a fact that both thrills and terrifies the singer.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what the hell have I done? How have I gotten there?’” Bryan shared with PopCulture.com upon realizing how far he had come. “Cause I would never even have imagined to be around a number like that with Brooks & Dunn. And you just don’t conduct your daily life thinking that way. I have always just woke up and tried to put on the best show I can. And sit down and be focused and write the best song.”

Still, the Georgia native acknowledges it’s nice to find himself on the charts, making music he is proud of.

“It’s just fun being on this side where you can just sit back and be more comfortable in your skin with success,” Bryan added. “You’re more comfortable, and you can enjoy it and take it all in a little more. You don’t feel like you’re chasing your tail as much.”

Bryan is currently headlining his What Makes You Country Tour. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: YouTube