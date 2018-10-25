Luke Bryan’s Mother Promises to ‘Be Strong’ After Hurricane Michael Devastation

Luke Bryan’s mother, LeClaire, is speaking out after her Mexico Beach home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. The singer posted a video of his mother expressing her gratitude for the way people have reached out to her and others after the devastating Category 4 hurricane.

“We just want to thank you, thank everybody, for all of their prayers and concerns,” she said, standing outside of what looks like a tent full of supplies. “This community has come together like you could not imagine. We are a family. We are rebuilding. We love you. We know you’re thinking about us, and praying for us. Love Mexico Beach. It’s all hard, but we’re gonna survive. Thank you all, so kindly. We love you all. Keep praying, and we are gonna be strong. Mexico Beach strong.”

Bryan also had his own words of gratitude for his many fans, who have expressed concern for LeClaire.

“Thank you so much for all the outpouring of concern for my mama over the past couple of weeks,” the Georgia native wrote. “She and her friends are sticking together and helping each other in their communities during this devastating time. Many continued prayers for those along the gulf coast and South Georgia. Love y’all.”

Photos of the family matriarch’s home showed extensive damage, with debris all through the remains of her house, and homes flattened all around her.

As Hurrican Michael began to approach the Florida coast, Bryan asked for prayers for those in the storm’s deadly path.

“Hey everyone. Pray for my people,” Bryan shared on social media. “So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico Beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg.”

According to new reports, a total of 39 people died in Hurricane Michael, with 29 of those fatalities occurring in Florida.

Bryan just released his latest single, “What Makes You Country,” the title track of his sixth studio album. Even though Bryan didn’t write the song, it resonated with him the first time he heard it.

“What makes me proud to be country is the fact that I’ve navigated so many aspects of this career and held onto being country in a lot of ways,” Bryan said of the song. “I’ve gotten to follow all of my dreams and still remain true to who I am as a person. Be proud of what makes you country — there’s room for everybody to be country.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Dudelson