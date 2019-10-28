Luke Bryan Makes History by Being Country Artist With Most Certified Digital Singles Ever

Luke Bryan just made history! The country music superstar recently became the country artist with the most certified digial singles ever. Bryan was awarded a plaque in his honor during the final night of his Sunset Repeat Tour, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Sunset Repeat Tour included Cole Swindell and Jon Langston, who join him in the celebratory photo, as his opening acts.

“Can’t think of a better way to close out the [Sunset Repeat Tour],” Bryan posted on social media. “Tonight I found out that I have more [RIAA Awards] certified digital singles than any country artist in history. It’s all thanks to you guys. Love ya.”

It’s been a week of accolades for Bryan. Last Tuesdsay the “What She Wants Tonight” singer was awarded the ACM Album of the Decade honor, for his 2013 Crash My Party record. The project included four platinum-selling singles, including the title track and “Play It Again.”

“Crash My Party was such a life changing album for us,” Bryan said from the Grand Ole Opry stage, where he received the honor while participating in the annual Opry Goes Pink event. “We didn’t know it at the time, we were just loving making music for you guys. It blew my mind the love and support we had from the fans. It’s so fun getting to do this. Thank you to my producer Jeff [Stevens] and my record label and management for sharing this experience with me tonight!”

Bryan recently opened up about his next record, which is currently in progress.

“I’m always working on an album, and I’ve written a lot for this album,” Bryan revealed to PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve written more than I have on the past couple of albums. Now that doesn’t mean, I don’t know if that’ll equate to me having more songs on the album, but do I think the format of me doing a 15, 16 song album is potentially over with? Maybe, but we do have things lined up where I have quite a few songs recorded.

“When the songs peak, we’ll look at them and determine what we want to come with next,” he continued. “If we feel like we got a big summer song, probably will go that route and vice versa, but definitely have a good bit of songs recorded. And certainly in album making mode right now.”

