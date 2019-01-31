Luke Bryan Learns Sign Language in Adorable New Video

Luke Bryan is learning a little sign language, which he shows off in a new video posted on social media, and it is adorable! The singer, who was in Hawaii with American Idol to film their showcase rounds, tried to get a little girl to teach him to say “I love singing” in sign language.

Bryan, who seemed to master the phrase, is excited to return to the Idol stage, even though he admits it is exhausting.

“The road tires you out in this way: when you’re running up and down stadiums and doing all that, you wake up the next day and you feel like you ran through a stadium,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “And when you’re out on Idol, we notice you get done and you just want a nice glass of wine just to kind of shut your brain off, because you’ve been concentrating for 12 hours on making the right decisions with these kids.”

The Georgia native, who just announced his Sunset Repeat Tour with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston, acknowledges that both of his jobs – as a judge on American Idol and a country music superstar – are tiring, albeit in different ways.

“They’re both equally exhausting, because touring is physically [exhausting],” Bryan explained. “Idol, when we start falling in love with these kids … And with our auditions, we just did three 12-hour days. It’s like you’re taking the SAT every day.”

Both Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will join Bryan in returning for the upcoming season of American Idol, along with Bobby Bones, who this time will serve as an in-house mentor for the entire season. With one season under the judges’ belt already, Bryan feels more prepared for American Idol than ever.

“Second season of Idol – I’m more excited this year because I know what to expect,” Bryan said. “I’m not going to be scared the whole time. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy and Ryan we have one season under our belt, we know how much we can have fun with one another. We know how serious the contestants take it. We’re excited. I know we’re more excited than last year, just because we know what to expect. It’s gonna be a lot of surprises and a lot of fun.”

This year’s season of American Idol kicks off on Sunday, March 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

