Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and More Reveal How They Stay Cool Performing in Warm Weather

It’s not all glamour and glitz for country music stars, especially in the warmer weather! With so many concerts in outdoor venues, staying cool can be a challenge. Luckily, a few seasoned pros have found a way to beat the sweltering heat while performing night after night.

“Well, I mean when you are playing in downtown Philadelphia and it’s 110 degrees, I’m going for the thong this year,” Luke Bryan quipped to CMT’s Cody Alan.

Keith Urban is more concerned with the show he delivers than what he is wearing.

“I just play, you know? I want to be able to move around and be comfy,” Urban said, although he does have one rule he tries to follow.

“Not have pants that rip,” he added.

Florida Georgia Line says there is nothing to complain about when it comes to summer concerts.

“Being out in the summer, you know, being outdoors … you mix some drinking and some country music and the most amazing fans in the world,” Tyler Hubbard said. “It feels good to get a little hot and get a little sweaty and get a little uncomfortable. I think that’s when everybody has the best time.”

Michael Ray was born in Florida, so he is accustomed to the heat, even though the way he used to combat it in the past is now out-of-date.

“I heard that board shorts aren’t in style anymore,” Ray said. “This is the first time that I have felt my age, so when did they become ‘not cool?’ Keep wearing board shorts.”

Bryan will soon hit the road on his Sunset Repeat Tour, where he is playing plenty of outdoor venues all summer long. The tour title comes from a track, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” on his latest What Makes You Country album.

“This song has been a special song, because it tells a love story that so many of us have been in – that summer love story,” Bryan explained. “Who hasn’t had all those emotions where they fall in love in the summer? They just wake up, you soak up the sun all day, you go to the lake and then you watch the sun go down and then you party into the wee hours of the night. This song captures that moment of youth and young love.”

Bryan, Urban, FGL and Ray will each perform at the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville. See a complete lineup by visiting CMAFest.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer