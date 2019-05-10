Luke Bryan Jokes He Is Part of ‘American Idol’ Top 5 Contestants

American Idol has narrowed down the finalists to the Top 5, but in a recent tweet, Luke Bryan is claiming he is in one of the contestants!

“Your [American Idol] Top 5. Haha,” Bryan tweeted alongside a picture showing Bryan seated with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

Of course, Bryan isn’t part of the real Top 5. Those contestants are Madison Vandenburg, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, Wade Cota and Laci Kaye Booth.

“[Laine Hardy] [Alejandro Aranda] [Wade Cota] [Madison Vandenburg] [Laci Kaye Booth] [American Idol]” Bryan shared Sunday night, after the latest Idol episode.

The “Knockin’ Boots” singer has been open about the toll the reality TV talent show takes on his schedule, but he’s happy to do it so he can help other aspiring singers like he once was.

“It’s always about the contestants,” Bryan stated. “That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent. I mean, we have so many 15, 16, 17-year-olds that are unbelievable, and watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that. So, we’re loving it.

“We love the role – me and Katie and Lionel and Ryan – we’re having a great time doing this,” he continued. “If we weren’t having a good time, it would change the whole dynamic. To be able to facilitate these kids’ dreams is very special.”

Bryan will kick off his Sunset Repeat Tour right after Season 17 of American Idol ends, where he will trade one kind of exhaustion for another.

“The road tires you out in this way: when you’re running up and down stadiums and doing all that, you wake up the next day and you feel like you ran through a stadium,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “And when you’re out on Idol, we notice you get done and you just want a nice glass of wine just to kind of shut your brain off, because you’ve been concentrating for 12 hours on making the right decisions with these kids.”

The season finale of American Idol will air on Monday, May 20, on ABC. Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour, which includes Cole Swindell and Jon Langston as his opening acts, kicks off on May 31. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ David Livingston