Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean Send Thoughts to Those Affected by Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael is currently tearing its way through the Carolinas after hitting Florida and Georgia, and the storm is expected to do even more damage as it heads up the coast.

In the midst of the hurricane, several country stars have used social media to send their thoughts to those affected, with Luke Bryan noting that several of his own family members live in Mexico Beach, where the hurricane did extreme damage after making landfall.

“Hey everyone. Pray for my people,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg.”

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have a home on St. George Island in Florida, with Aldean tweeting that the island was getting “pounded” by the storm.

“This is our second home and we love this place. We are thinking about everyone down there and hope y’all are ok!” he tweeted, sharing photos of his family enjoying their time there.

Michael Ray, who hails from Florida, made sure to warn his followers that the hurricane “is no joke” and tweeted out a graphic featuring ways to stay safe.

“I just landed in Houston but my mind & heart are in my home state today,” he wrote. “Florida, this hurricane is no joke. It is the first time a hurricane this strong has hit the FL Panhandle. Please stay safe & be smart. Praying for you & all the other communities & animals in its path.”

Chris Janson tweeted, “Pray for all the people tonight in South Georgia, Florida , Alabama. Believe me, our hearts are absolutely with y’all.”

“Prayers up for all my friends in Michael’s path!” added Randy Houser.

