Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean Ring in 2021 in the Caribbean

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean welcomed the new year on the beach, meeting up in the Dominican Republic to celebrate New Year's Eve with their families last week. Aldean shared a sun-filled snap from the trip with fans on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and wife Brittany with Bryan and his wife Caroline, Bryan's mom, LeClaire, on her phone in the background.

"Happy New Year from the island Everybody!!" Aldean wrote. Brittany posted a video of her husband and LeClaire dancing to Bryan's 2014 hit "Play It Again," Bryan briefly entering the frame to show off his own moves and declare that his mom was "getting all hot and bothered." "Mr. steal your girl," he joked. "Or Mrs. steal your man!"

Jan. 31 also marked Caroline's 41st birthday, which her husband and sons Bo and Tate kicked off with a family tradition. "Happy Birthday my love," Bryan captioned a video of himself, his sons and LeClaire entering Caroline's room while she slept, waking her up by playing an energetic birthday song, jumping on her bed and flashing the lights. "41 years looking so fine in the morntin. I love you to the moon and back. She gets the birthday song."

Meanwhile, the Aldeans have been enjoying their time on the beach, with both Jason and Brittany sharing several posts showing off their resort's stunning scenery. "Spending New Years on the beach this year with my boo thang. #paradise," Aldean captioned a video of himself and his wife sitting on the beach, panning the camera to include footage of the ocean and the empty lounge chairs on either side of the couple. "Happy new year everybody," he said

Though he was on the beach on New Year's Eve, Bryan also made an appearance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in a pre-recorded clip with his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry in which the two performed a song titled "2020 Sucks" as Lionel Richie looked on.

"Is this six feet on your TV channel? / Will we ever see a brighter day? / 2020, you have sucked / 2021 will you kiss 2020 in the butt," Perry sang while lying on top of a piano that Bryan was playing. "We are hoping for a brighter day / 2020, can you just go the hell away."