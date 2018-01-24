Luke Bryan Extends 2018 What Makes You Country Tour

Luke Bryan has extended his 2018 What Makes You Country Tour, announcing a slew of new dates to give fans more chances to see the star on his latest trek.

The tour will now run through the fall, with dates announced from April through September. Tickets for the newly-announced shows will first go on sale on Jan. 26 as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket, while more on-sales will arrive over the coming weeks.

The first leg of the tour was announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last fall and will begin on Feb. 16 with special guests Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three.

For the second leg of his tour, Bryan will be joined by up-and-coming acts Carly Pearce, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen. Pardi will guest on all shows from June until the end of the leg, Wallen will open the June-August shows and Pearce will open select September dates.

See all the announced dates below.

First leg:

2/16/2018 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

2/17/2018 Evansville, IN Ford Center

2/18/2018 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

2/22/2018 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

2/23/2018 Atlantic City, NJ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

2/24/2018 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

3/9/2018 Lafayette, LA Cajundome**

3/10/2018 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center**

Special guests Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three **Special guests Brothers Osborne and Granger Smith

Second leg:

4/6/2018 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater*

6/14/2018 Charleston, WV Charleston Civic Center

6/21/2018 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

6/22/2018 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

6/28/2018 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/29/2018 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/2/2018 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

8/17/2018 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

8/18/2018 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/19/2018 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24/2018 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/26/2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

9/8/2018 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

9/13/2018 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Plaza Barnett Arena**

9/14/2018 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena**

9/20/2018 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center**

9/21/2018 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre**

Jon Pardi serving as special guest on all second leg tour dates except * ** Carly Pearce opens Morgan Wallen opening June- August shows, Dallas opener to be determined.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com