Luke Bryan Debuts at No. 1 on Country Albums Chart With 'Born Here, Live Here, Die Here'

Luke Bryan has topped the charts again with his seventh studio album, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart dated Aug. 13 with Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, which was released on Aug. 7. In addition to his No. 1 debut, the project also debuted at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, following Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Rod Wave and Taylor Swift, who is still at No. 1 with Folklore.

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here was originally scheduled to be released in April but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the album, Bryan shared three songs from the project, all of which went to No. 1 — lead single "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita," which gave the American Idol judge his 25th No. 1 hit. The album moved 65,180 equivalent units this week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

"My thing is, write and find some songs, and get about five or six songs going for the album — that starts setting the tone," Bryan told PopCulture.com and other reporters last month of his recording process. "Once you have five or six songs recorded, you can start feeling the vibe of the project. And then from there, you start seeing, 'Well, what do I need from here? And what am I missing? Do I have too many uptempos, do I have too many mids? I don’t have enough love songs.' My thing is: spread it out. Try to check a lot of boxes."

"I’m seven albums in," he remarked. "The current album cycle is about every two years. That’s 14 years of album making I’ve been a part of, which is insane to think about. At the end of it all, when I finish an album, I really try to have it be quite diverse and to let each track live on its own, stand on its own, and really speak for itself."