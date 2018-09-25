Luke Bryan Credits Elementary Music Teacher With His Success

Luke Bryan is one of the most successful artists in country music of all time. Still, the singer-songwriter says that he might have chosen an entirely different career, if not for an encouraging music teacher.

“I had a music teacher named Miss Unger, and she was the best,” Bryan boasted. “She was an amazing piano player. We’d have to get dressed up in costumes and do these musicals. It was kind of some of my first moments on stage, delivering lines, making people laugh. The most important part about children and music is just having an instrument around them. My kids are so blessed to have instruments in the house that they can run by and play on a little bit.”

Bryan is a spokesperson for the Country Music Association’s It Starts With M.E. campaign, raising awareness of the benefits of music education for every child.

“So many kids out there don’t have that option,” said Bryan. “Music does give me so much purpose, to hopefully be a better person, and to be a role model and inspirational for people out there. It’s always been that way. It starts with me, and it starts with music education.”

Bryan will kick off his 10th annual Farm Tour, where will be joined by Chase Rice, Jon Langston, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock, but hints there might be a few more special guests for a couple of the dates as well.

“When I get on stage and start enjoying the crowds and having fun and interacting with everybody there’s no telling what will happen,” Bryan told Taste of Country. “I don’t know if the shows will go longer. I do have some special guests coming out in Georgia and Iowa that you’ll hear about. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag yet.”

Proceeds from Bryan’s Farm Tours go to scholarships for students from local farming families attending local colleges or universities. Supporting farmers is a cause Bryan is proud to get behind.

“My whole existence, and the reason that I’m in country music, was based on me being in an agricultural family,” the Georigia native told Billboard. “It taught me everything I know about life, and my work ethic. It has shaped who I am. I took all those values, and I brought them to Nashville, and used that hard work to get my career off the ground. I still go back home and talk to my dad, and talk about how the business is going. It’s still very present, and very important in my life.”

Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows, including both his Farm Tour and What Makes You Country Tour LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Dudelson