Luke Bryan Crashes Wedding During ‘American Idol’ Auditions

Country star Luke Bryan made two super fans very happy this weekend, crashing a wedding while taking a break from American Idol filming.

The American Idol judge was taping the show along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend when he heard fans McKenna Neidlinger Lipski and Austin Lipski were getting getting married next door.

Couldn’t let @lukebryan leave Georgia without crashing a party! Good thing there was a wedding next door to our Savannah auditions 🎉 Congrats McKenna and Austin! See the full video on our FB #TheNextIdol A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

In a video posted on the American Idol Facebook page, Bryan says excitedly, “We just did a day of auditions and we found out that like, two minutes away, there’s a real live wedding happening.

“We heard that they’re big fans of mine so we’re going to go have some fun and crash a wedding real quick,” he added.

Bryan and his film crew waited outside the reception until his song “Crash My Party” came on the speakers, at which point they stepped through the door and surprised a gobsmacked bride and groom.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Neidlinger Lipski told PEOPLE.

Bryan then took to the dance floor with the wedding party for a rousing dance to his song “Country Girl.”

