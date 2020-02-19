Luke Bryan Teams With Constellation Brands for His Very Own Lager

Luke Bryan is the latest celebrity to hop on the alcohol train, teaming up with Constellation Brands to create Two Lane American Golden Lager.

“Between my songs, Instagram posts and onstage toasts to my audience, it’s no secret that I like beer,” Bryan said in a press release. “For a long time, I’ve dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family, and I was so grateful to find a partner in Constellation to make that dream a reality.”

Two Lane is a sessionable beer made from ingredients including two-row American barley and water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Bryan had a hand in every step of the process, from tasting to creative development. Each can also features his signature.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Two Lane Lager to fans in collaboration with Luke. As a self-proclaimed ‘beer expert,’ he’s the perfect complement to our expert brewers” said John Alvarado, SVP, Brand Marketing Beer Division, Constellation Brands. “Two Lane Lager is a natural extension of our high-end portfolio, offering a clean and crisp taste that transports you to a place where good friends and good times are waiting, and the beer is always cold.”

On Wednesday, Bryan shared a video announcing the collaboration in which he shared that the beer is named Two Lane “because it’s perfect for the kind of places you’ll find at the end of a two-lane road. Fishing holes, campsites, dive bars. Places where you and your friends can really feel at home.”

Two Lane will first be available in the Southeast, hitting shelves in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on March 2. Along with fishing spots and campgrounds, the beer will also presumably be available at Bryan’s downtown Nashville bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge. It will be sold in 6-pack cans, 12-pack cans, 16-ounce single-serve cans and on draft, with a 12-pack of cans carrying an SRP of $15.99.

In addition, the beer will join Bryan on the road in the listed markets during his 2020 tour, Proud to Be Right Here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff