Luke Bryan Compares Super Bowl Eating to Thanksgiving

He’s mostly a healthy eater, but even Luke Bryan likes to indulge every now and then, especially when it’s the Super Bowl! The “What She Wants Tonight” singer happily enjoys all of his favorite junk foods while watching football’s biggest night, which this year pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Definitely Super Bowl is like the queso, the Frito Lay scoops with the Rotel situation,” Bryan shared with his record label. “I guess it’s like, what’s the black-eyed pea stuff too? All of that, just stuff that you can sit there and have lots of sodium, and then just, it’s like Thanksgiving all over again.”

Bryan, who likely indulged –– and imbibed –– at his 6th annual Crash My Playa last week, will release new music later this year. The Georgia native will drop Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, his seventh studio album, on April 24. He will also kick off his Proud to Be Right Here Tour in May, with Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack serving as his opening acts.

“‘Proud to be right here’ is a phrase from my new album’s title track, ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” Bryan explained in a statement. “From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It’s a connection I feel is so important in country music.”

Although Bryan has yet to share a tracklist for his upcoming record, he did hint the new set of tunes might be shorter than his previous projects.

“I don’t know if like a 15, 16 — for a while that was the trend,” he told Taste of Country in September. “The only thing that worries me — even with What Makes You Country, my latest album — there are songs on there that are just wonderful songs that do get a little … lost in the mix. I think if we shrink the size of the albums and really focus on album size, you may in turn kind of make it that way.”

Bryan’s Proud to Be Right Here Tour kicks off on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Find tour dates, and pre-order Born Here, Live Here, Die Here by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Icon Sportswire