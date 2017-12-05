Luke Bryan Puts Plenty of Presents Under the Christmas Tree

Luke Bryan’s kids, including sons Bo and Tate, and his nephew Til, might not get everything they want for Christmas, but chances are good they’re going to get quite a bit. The “Light It Up” singer says Christmas, at least for him, means having a big pile of gifts for everyone to open.

“They’re kind of spoiled all the time, so we don’t go uber over the top during Christmas,” Bryan explains to PopCulture.com. “We try to do a nice balance. But at the end of the day, I like to look under the tree and make sure we have a lot of presents, even if it’s a pack of bubbles, or just something to where they have a lot of stuff to unwrap and go crazy about. It’s not necessarily that it’s all this crazy expensive stuff.”

One person who might get a bit spoiled this year, the singer reveals, is his wife, Caroline, especially since her birthday is on Dec. 31, and their anniversary is on Dec. 8, the same day he is releasing his latest album, What Makes You Country.

“Our life is a gift and a blessing,” Bryan remarks. “Our anniversary is in December, Caroline’s birthday is in December … maybe this is the time that I really hook it up for Christmas, right? Don’t let the anniversary spoil her Christmas morning, and don’t let her birthday do it. So there we go. I’m on it. Circle back with me, and I’ll let you know how I did.”

As for getting into the Christmas spirit, the Georgia native isn’t straying too far from his country roots, even over the holidays.

“Most of the time I’m just listening to country radio, so you’re hearing all of your ‘Christmas in Dixie,’ George Strait’s ‘Christmas Cookies,’ and stuff like that. ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,’ that one’s playing a lot on the radio. But I love the classics too, all the Brenda Lee stuff, Bing Crosby. All of that stuff …. It’s just all over the board for me. Christmas morning we typically go the classic, really, really classic Christmas stuff. It always makes it feel just that much more real.”