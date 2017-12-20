Luke Bryan Recalls His Favorite Christmas Gift

Luke Bryan can certainly afford to by himself anything he wants, at Christmas or any other time. But the “Light It Up” singer says his favorite holiday gift was something money alone couldn’t buy.

“By far the best Christmas present I have ever gotten and will ever get was when my wife Caroline went and found my brother’s old pickup truck from 1996 that they found the VIN number,” recalls Bryan of his only brother, Chris, who died in ’96 in a car accident. “It was down in Louisiana and it was still on the road. And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville and Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it, and let’s just say that yes, the tears were flowing and it will never be topped. I don’t know how you’ll ever top it. What an amazing moment for me and my family. It was pretty special.”

Bryan has several vehicles he drives, but that truck has its own purpose, and is still very much in use.

“That truck is when we do our turkey hunting; it’s the turkey hunting truck,” Bryan reveals. “So, all my turkey hunting gear stays in there, and when the boys see me pull up in my brother’s truck they know we’re fixing to go turkey hunting.”

The Georgia native, who also lost his sister, Kelly, in 2007, and his brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire in 2014, admits the holiday season has been tinged with sadness with so many losses.

“Our Christmases are … they bring a lot of emotions,” Bryan said. “A lot of wonderful memories and a lot of emotions of, ‘God, we wish so many members of our family were here.’ But I tell you what, we as a family, we get together and we do have a fun experience.”

Bryan performed ‘O Holy Night’ at the recent CMA Country Christmas. The song is available for download on iTunes.