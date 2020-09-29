Luke Bryan Celebrates His Kids and Nephew on National Sons Day

Luke Bryan was one of the proud parents celebrating National Sons Day on social media this week, posting a photo tribute to his two sons, Bo and Tate, and his nephew, Til. The singer uploaded a photo of the foursome dressed up in camouflage for a hunting trip, smiling as they posed together on the back of a truck bed.

"Happy #nationalsonsday to these three knuckleheads," he wrote. Bryan's wife, Caroline, shared a separate message on her own Instagram account, posting a slideshow of photos of the boys in various groupings. "Couldn’t love y’all more...happy National Son Day," her caption read. "Proudest Mom/Auntie ever! Love my little headaches!" "All cutie pies," commented Bryan's mom, LeClaire.

Bryan and Caroline began raising Til and his two older sisters, Kris and Jordan, in 2014 after the death of their father, Ben Lee Cheshire. Their mom, Bryan's sister Kelly, died in 2007. "We never thought twice about it," Caroline previously told Robin Roberts of her and Bryan’s decision to take in their nieces and nephew. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

Til recently began his first year of college, but came home to surprise Tate for his birthday in August in a sweet moment that was captured on camera by his aunt and uncle. In a video shared by Bryan, Tate is sitting at the kitchen counter with his mom, who tells him, "There is one little surprise for your birthday" before Til walks into the room.

Upon seeing his cousin, Tate immediately ran and jumped into the 18-year-old's arms, holding on tight as Til wished him a happy birthday. "I'm literally crying," Bryan says in the background of the shot. "[Oh my God], I'm crying. Tate just got his 10th birthday surprise," the singer captioned the video. "Til!!!Happy birthday buddy."

Caroline commented: "My nuggets back together." She also posted a video of the moment on her own Instagram page along with a number of photos and videos of Tate. "My nugget is 10 today....and Til drove home to surprise him," she wrote. "Going thru (sic) old videos, pictures, Til being home, my baby turning 10...I need boxes of tissues and a bottle of rosé. Happy birthday Tate!!!"