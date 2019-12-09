Luke Bryan Thanks Wife Caroline For ‘Putting up With My A—’ on 13th Wedding Anniversary Post

After more than two decades together and a solid 13 years of marriage with five children later, country singer and songwriter, Luke Bryan is paying tribute to his wife, Caroline on their wedding anniversary with a heartfelt, cheeky post. In a message shared to his official Instagram Sunday, the American Idol judge and award-winning artist took to the platform to express his love and affection for Caroline alongside a photo of the two while on fishing trip and a short, concise message: “Happy 13th anniversary my love. I love you. Thanks for putting up with my a—.”

The post raked in more than 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans and the couple’s celebrity friends, including Jason Aldean. But it was Caroline’s reply to Bryan that received a lot of likes among fans and friends.

“It’s a lot to put up with….love you!” she wrote alongside three yellow hearts.

While Bryan and Caroline’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs over the course of their time together, the two college sweethearts were pulled back together through the magic of fate and kismet. After they started dating in the late ’90s while studying at Georgia Southern together, they later broke up for almost five-and-a-half years, but found their way back to one another and have stayed strong ever since due in part to their rock-solid foundation of shared values.

Bryan claims it was he who realized that they were going to spend the rest of their lives together, telling The Boot that while patience played a big role in their love story, it was not a hard thing for him to understand upon their initial meeting.

“It took me eight seconds to figure it out — and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” Bryan said. “I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.’”

Bryan and Caroline got married on Dec. 8, 2006 in the Turks & Caicos, and spent their honeymoon in the Colorado mountains. The couple share two children together, Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 11; and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 9. The couple also adopted his sister’s three children, Til, Jordan, and Kris.

