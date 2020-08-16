Luke Bryan: All the Cutest Photos of the 'American Idol' Judge's Family

Luke Bryan has one of the biggest personalities in country music, and that fun-loving nature extends to the American Idol judge's home life. Bryan and his wife, Caroline, share two sons, Bo and Tate. But they also parent Bryan's nephew, Til and his older sisters, Jordan and Kris after his brother-in-law passed away.

While the couple has had a lot of challenges and changes thrown their way over the years, the 44-year-old megastar is busier than ever, yet still finds a way to prioritize the most important thing in his life: family. Luke and Caroline often share funny photos and videos of their family on Instagram, though they do occasionally break up the hilarity with a sweet snap of their brood. Scroll through for some of the star's cutest family photos.